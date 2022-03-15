Xiaomi 12 Series With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphones globally that feature Qualcomm’s latest-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Both phones look similar in terms of design, but the Pro model gets more advanced camera and display features. Naturally, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is heavier at 205 grams; however, it maintains the same 8.16mm thickness - the same as the Xiaomi 12. The company has also launched a toned-down Xiaomi 12X that comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC that powers several other ‘affordable’ flagships such as the OnePlus 9R 5G. The India-specific availability details of the three smartphones remain unclear.

Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X Prices

Advertisement

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes in two variants, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM +256GB storage - and the “recommended retail price" starts from $999 (roughly Rs 76,300). The Xiaomi 12 gets three variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and the starting price is set at $749 (roughly Rs 57,200). The toned-down Xiaomi 12X comes in two variants, 8GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and its price starts at $649 (Rs 49,600).

Advertisement

Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X Specifications

Advertisement

The Xiaomi 12 and 12X sport a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The refresh rate on all three smartphones maxes out at 120Hz, and the displays get Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The brightness on Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X maxes out at 1100 nits, and Xiaomi 12 Pro offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits. For content viewing, the devices get Dolby Vision support to offer deep contrast and vivid colours.

As mentioned, the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro are powered by Qualcomm chipsets paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Both regular and 12X carry a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging. The Xiaomi 12 further supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Pro carries a 4,600mAh battery with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter. The regular Xiaomi 12 offers advanced video features like Xiaomi ProFocus and 8K recording at 24fps. The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with three 50-megapixel shooters; however, all three devices get a 32-megapixel selfie camera with Full-HD video recording support.

Advertisement

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

The speakers on the Xiaomi 12 series are tuned by Harman Kardon with Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive sound experience. As expected, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has more to offer with quad speakers, while the other models get symmetrical dual speakers. Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 12 series include a USB-C port for charging, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6e (not on Xiaomi 12X). Customers can choose between Gray, Purple, and Blue colours. Lastly, the phones come with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.