Xiaomi 12 Ultra Said to Come With Leica-Branded Camera

After ending its partnership with Huawei, camera manufacturer Leica was looking for a new home and looks like the search is finally over. The company is said to be working in collaboration with another Chinese smartphone giant, Xiaomi. While the official confirmation is yet to come, reports suggest the partnership between the two companies could start with the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone. Xiaomi is currently prepping up for the launch of its 12 series phones in the Chinese market next month. The series will consist of three phones- Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

A leak by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggests that Xiaomi has partnered with camera company Leica, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be the first phone to come with Leica optics. While it’s still unclear as to what the contribution Leica’s presence will make to the camera setup, we can expect to see at least some colour filter and input regarding the overall processing. The phone will reportedly be available after the launch of other 12 series phones and may come to the market in the second quarter of the next year.

The Leica partnership will only increase the buzz around this first Xiaomi flagship phone since the dropping of Mi branding. The smartphone is likely to come with an upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. Sporting a 2K curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come with RAM up to 16GB and onboard storage touching 1TB.

Xiaomi may also bring a mini version of the phone. However, it may still take nearly a year for it to arrive in the market. The Xiaomi 12 Mini may come with a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. The features list could include a 120Hz display and a 480Hz touch response along with a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Since the company is yet to announce details officially, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

