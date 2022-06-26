Xiaomi 12 Ultra Smartphone With Leica-Powered Camera Likely To Debut In July: What We Know So Far

Xiaomi 12 Ultra flagship smartphone could make its debut in July according to new reports this week, which also say the phone could be called Xiaomi 12S Ultra this year for consumers.

Xiaomi has already confirmed its partnership with Leica for its smartphone cameras few months back, and it is likely that the first product to see the new technology will be the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The device is expected to be part of the new Xiaomi 12S series as per the tipster. This Xiaomi device will be the successor to last year’s Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in the market.

The company has not officially shared the launch date, but the report says Xiaomi will start sharing teasers from next week onwards. Xiaomi 12S Ultra could also be one of the first phones in the market to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset.

Leica’s involvement will be seen in the camera department, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is expected to feature a triple rear camera system that could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Leica will enhance the images with its special algorithm.

As per the leaked specifications, Xiaomi 12S Ultra could get a QHD+ AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate and features an LTPO panel. The chipset is likely to come paired with 12GB RAM and offer 512GB storage. Xiaomi 12S Ultra could come with a built-in battery of 4800mAh that supports 67W wired and 50W wireless fast charging on this year’s flagship Xiaomi phone.

The phone could give the premium brands stiff competition, and then you also have the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro and even Vivo with its X Pro series in the flagship market. Stay tuned for more updates on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and other tech news with us.

