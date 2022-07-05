Xiaomi 12S Series Launched With First Leica-Branded Xiaomi Camera: Prices, Specifications And More

Smartphone maker Xiaomi last night announced its latest flagship series, the Xiaomi 12S series that includes the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. All the three smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, along with a Leica-powered camera setup. Let’s take a look.

Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra Prices

The latest flagship series from Xiaomi is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 43,700) onwards for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 12S. The Xiaomi 12S prices go all the way up to CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs 61,400) for the top-spec 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The Xiaomi 12S Pro, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and goes all the way up to CNY 5,899 (roughly Rs 69,700) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 12S Ultra, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 70,900) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 82,600).

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Specifications

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has been launched with a 6.73-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits, native 10-bit colour depth, LTPO 2.0 panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, among other display features. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes with one of the most advanced and ‘out there’ camera module in the smartphone market. The prominent camera module sports a triple camera setup that includes a massive 1-inch 50.3-megapixel Sony IMX989 primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 48-megapixel Periscope lens. Xiaomi itself took part in the development of the Sony IMX989 sensor, and the $15 million development cost for the lens was shared by both the companies. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera module also gets the Leica Summicron 1:1.9-4.1 / 13-120 ASPH camera system that covers all three lenses. Leica has also helped Xiaomi mitigate lens glare and improve the image consistency across each lens. There is also a 23K gold rim on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s camera module. Up front, the smartphone uses a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes with a 4,860mAh battery paired with 67W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra comes with a Surge P1 fast-charging chipset and a Surge G1 battery management chipset that help in efficiency.

Xiaomi 12S Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 12S Pro, on the other hand, comes with the same 6.73-inch AMOLED E5 display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 12S Pro also comes with a Leica-branded camera module. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro comes with the same P1 charging chipset, but comes with faster 120W fast charging with a smaller 4,600mAh battery. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, however, lacks the 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi 12S Specifications

The vanilla Xiaomi 12S comes with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Xiaomi 12S comes with a similar camera setup as the Xiaomi 12S Pro with the 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary shooter.

The vanilla Xiaomi 12S, however, has a smaller 4,500mAh battery and matches the charging capabilities with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra with 67W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

