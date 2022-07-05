Xiaomi 12S Series Won’t Be Launching Outside Of China: What It Means

Xiaomi announced the new 12S series smartphones on Monday, which includes the new Xiaomi 12S Ultra with Leica-powered cameras. This is Xiaomi’s first high-end phone to launch after its partnership with Leica was confirmed a few months back. And the company did not disappoint us with its features and camera chops.

Having said that, Xiaomi did confirm the Xiaomi 12S series will be exclusive to the mainland China market. This means, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will not be coming to markets like India, where we did get the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra last time around. It is possible that Xiaomi could have more products lined up with Leica in the next few months that will cater to the global markets.

Xiaomi has played it smart with its premium devices over the years and took its sweet time to enter the segment with the Mi 11 Ultra in multiple markets. Before that, Xiaomi generally focused on the mid-range segment with its smartphones, gradually building consumers’ appetite for something better.

The new Xiaomi 12S series uses the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset, but sadly consumers out of China won’t get to experience the device and its camera prowess anytime soon. But it is safe to say that a Xiaomi-Leica partnership can’t be limited to just one market, so we expect the company to launch more devices, probably as a new lineup with Leica for countries like India and the European region.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Specifications

Xiaomi 12S Ultra gets a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display that supports WQHD resolution with a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. But all the excitement about this device is in the camera department.

The triple rear camera setup includes a massive 1-inch 50.3-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel periscope lens. Leica has been entrusted with multiple tweaks for the camera and its lenses.

