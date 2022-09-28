Xiaomi 12T Series Launching On October 4: All Details

Xiaomi is all set to bring its new flagship series called the Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Unlike the Xiaomi 12S Ultra that made its debut in China, the Xiaomi 12T models will be unveiled in Germany, which suggests this could be the global flagship model from Xiaomi in the coming months. Xiaomi 12T series is launching on October 4 and the event starts at 5:30 IST time in India.

As per the reported features of the Xiaomi 12T series, it is assumed that the company will be offering this device with a 200-megapixel sensor at the back, which could be the same camera sensor as on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Leica is again expected to be involved in the engineering of the camera on the new phones. If the camera quality of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra was a teaser, then expect the new supposed 200MP main camera to give top-notch imaging output. The Leica-powered shooters on the 12S Ultra are quite good, and the overall look and feel of the device is flagship-grade as well.

Xiaomi did not launch the 12S Ultra in other markets, but Lei Jun, founder, of Xiaomi had already confirmed that the next iteration of the Ultra will be available in Xiaomi’s global markets. Could the Xiaomi 12T Pro be the Ultra for Xiaomi outside of China? We’ll know more about it next week.

The new flagship should come with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and paired with 12GB RAM at least. It could also up the ante with faster charging support for its new high-end device.

Xiaomi has played it smart with its premium devices over the years and took its sweet time to enter the segment with the Mi 11 Ultra in multiple markets. Before that, Xiaomi generally focused on the mid-range segment with its smartphones, gradually building consumers’ appetite for something better.

