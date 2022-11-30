Xiaomi 13 Battery Life Will Beat iPhone 14 Pro Max: Xiaomi CEO

Xiaomi 13 series is launching this week, and the company has shared invites for its event in China on December 1. And now, the company is doing its usual pre-launch hype for the new product, which is unsurprisingly being compared to the iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

Lei Jun, CEO, Xiaomi has shared an interesting detail about the supposed battery life of the Xiaomi 13 which is launching in the market. His post on Weibo shows the Xiaomi 13 scoring higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the battery test. In fact, Lei claims that Xiaomi’s R&D unit is looking to make a phone’s battery last for up to two days, which will be impressive.

In the test results shown by Lei, Xiaomi 13 scored 1.37 which is higher than the second-placed iPhone 14 Pro Max which got a score of 1.28. The closest Xiaomi model on this list is the Xiaomi 12S which got 1.24 in the same test.

If these figures hold true then we might be looking at a power-packed yet efficient Xiaomi 13 smartphone from the brand. It is fair to say that currently, iPhone 14 Pro Max holds the cake for the longest battery life of the flagship devices, even though it has a 4,323mAh battery.

Compared to this, Xiaomi 13 is rumoured to pack a 4,700mAh battery which is likely to support 120W fast charging speed, both of which are more than what Apple is offering on its most-expensive iPhone 14 model in the market.

Having said that, Xiaomi is expected to pack a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen on the upcoming 13 series.

But it seems the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset might be the dark horse that allows Xiaomi to run long. It will have 12GB RAM on board as well which makes it a performance monster. This small reveal from Lei has gotten us more excited about the Pro variant of the Xiaomi 13 series, both of which will be unveiled on Thursday.

