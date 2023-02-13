Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch This Month: What We Expect

Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch is confirmed for this month along with its global unveiling ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023). Xiaomi 13 Pro was part of the big launch event in China in December last year. Now, the product made with a Leica-powered camera is now ready for the global launch. This will also be the first Xiaomi phone with Leica camera to enter the Indian market. Here are all the details

Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch Date

Advertisement

Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch date is February 26 in India and global markets. The company is likely to host an event to showcase its new product and we’ll keep you updated on all the details of the products launching on that day.

Xiaomi 13 Pro India Price Expected

Xiaomi 13 Pro starts with the 8GB + 128GB model at CNY 4,999 (Rs 59,000 approx), going up to CNY 6,299 (Rs 74,500 approx) for the 12GB + 512GB model. Going by these figures and keeping various taxes in mind, expect the Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India to start from Rs 55,999 going up to 65,000 for the higher RAM and storage variant.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

Advertisement

Xiaomi 13 Pro design has curvy elements and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. You get the phone with up to 512GB storage and 12GB RAM. With the Xiaomi 13 Pro, you have a curvier 2K display with an LTPO panel for adaptive refresh rates and includes an ambient colour temperature. The screen supports Dolby Vision as well which enhances the viewing experience.

On the imaging front, Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor that we first saw on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto Leica lens and another 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The phone packs a 4,820mAh battery with 120W charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. We are hopeful that Xiaomi could bring its premium phone with the latest MIUI 14 version based on the Android 13 operating system. Xiaomi 13 Pro will go up against the OnePlus 11, iQOO 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 model.

Read all the Latest Tech News here