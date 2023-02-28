Xiaomi 13 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 And Leica Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro has finally launched in India on Tuesday and now we can give you a price for the latest flagship Xiaomi phone in the country. Xiaomi has partnered with Leica to co-engineer the cameras for its new Xiaomi 13 series, but it is the Pro variant that gets all the bells and whistles one would like to experience on a smartphone. Xiaomi is using Leica’s lenses to give the Xiaomi 13 Pro a different touch, which is needed to compete with established giants like Samsung, Apple and even Google to some extent in this segment. Xiaomi is using the latest hardware and is offering only one model for buyers in India.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price In India, Offers And More

Xiaomi 13 Pro in India comes in a single variant of 12GB + 256GB of storage and it is priced at Rs 79,999. The phone comes in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options. Xiaomi has partnered with ICICI Bank to give you a Rs 10,000 instant discount if you buy the Xiaomi 13 Pro using an ICICI Bank credit card, debit card or EMI, which brings the effective price of the phone down to Rs 69,999.

Xiaomi 13 Pro first sale is on March 10 but the company will have a special access sale on March 6. No word on open sale for the smartphone, which suggests the company will bring limited units to the country.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.73-inch 10-bit AMOLED E6 LTPO 3.0 panel that offers QHD+ resolution with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate screen. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus production, offers 1900 nits of peak brightness and supports Dolby Vision. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage which means it is not expandable.

This is a dual SIM device with support for 16 5G bands and it runs on the Android 13-based MIUI 14 version. Xiaomi says it will get three OS updates and 5 years of security updates and we are hoping the company can offer quick updates for its device. We are a bit puzzled about the IP rating on the Indian variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro and we have reached out to the company for some clarity.

Now coming to the main part of the phone, the Leica camera setup. You have a three camera system at the back which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with OIS support and 8P lens coating. You also have a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front you have a 32-megapixel shooter for videos and selfies.

The phone is backed up by a 4820mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging speeds. The charger is bundled in the box.

