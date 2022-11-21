Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the new flagship lineup which most of us thought will be the Xiaomi 13 series, but new developments in the past few days suggest otherwise. Xiaomi could actually skip the 13 moniker and instead go with the Xiaomi 14 series for its next model this year.

This has been mentioned after a leaked image of the Xiaomi 14 retail box was spotted on Weibo, where you can see the Xiaomi 14 branding along with the Leica badge attached next to it. Xiaomi’s decision to use the 14 moniker could also be part of the company’s Chinese origin, where the number 13 is considered inauspicious.

So, we are not surprised to see the Xiaomi 14 retail box showing up on the internet, albeit only in China for now. Xiaomi is expected to unveil the new flagship lineup next month, and as confirmed by Founder, Lei Jun earlier this month, Xiaomi’s new phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The phones will also come with cameras tuned by Leica, which has partnered with Xiaomi for its imaging tech.

The alleged Xiaomi 14 series could have three models, with one of them likely to be the Ultra variant, which maximises the full potential of the hardware with the possible addition of a 1-inch camera sensor. The phone is expected to get 12GB RAM and come with the Android 13-based MIUI 14 version out of the box. Expect Xiaomi to upgrade its charging ability from the existing 67W to 100W or maybe even more with its upcoming product.

The previous version of the Xiaomi flagship phone was its first to ditch the Mi branding. Xiaomi 12 offers a decent flagship experience but doesn’t justify on the software front, which could definitely use some polishing.

