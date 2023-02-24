Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Round-Up: Leica Cameras, Fast Charging And More

The Xiaomi 13 series is launching ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona this weekend. The company is finally going to show its Leica-powered cameras in front of the global audience. The flagship phones will also appeal to people who are looking to upgrade and want to try out other brands.

Xiaomi has already given us a teaser of its Leica cameras with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra last year, which was limited to China. But now it promises that the fun has just begun, and with the Xiaomi 13 Pro model, things are likely to go up a notch. So over here we are giving you all the details about the Xiaomi 13 series, when they launch and possible price in India.

Xiaomi 13 Series - What To Expect

Xiaomi 13 series will have a vanilla model and a Pro variant which is likely to hog all the premium features and limelight. The teasers from Xiaomi suggest both the models will have the Leica-tuned cameras but we would prefer to wait and see if the company makes those claims as well. Xiaomi 13 could go up against the OnePlus 11 and the iQOO 11 smartphones, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro could line up against the Pro’s in the market.

Flagship Power

Xiaomi is going to be the latest brand to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that we have already seen on the OnePlus 11 and iQOO 11 in the market. Xiaomi could offer both the phones with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which is unlikely to get an expandable slot. The new chipset has managed to improve the power management and we expect the Xiaomi 13 phones to benefit from these upgrades.

Leica Cameras The Showstopper

Xiaomi and Leica announced their partnership a few years back and since then we have been waiting to see how these companies build a competent mobile product. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was an intriguing trailer and now we are ready for the full movie with the Xiaomi 13 Pro being heavily marketed having the Leica camera chops. The samples of the camera shown on social media have also got us excited and we can’t wait to get our hands on the phone to see its quality.

Design Matters

Xiaomi could also use a similar tactic with both the models. The vanilla Xiaomi 13 is expected to feature a flat-ish Full HD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate screen. The Xiaomi 13 Pro could come with a curved display that should give you QHD+ resolution along with an LTPO panel for adaptive refresh rate.

Xiaomi 13 Series Pricing - Can They Do It Again?

Xiaomi is known for its aggressive pricing strategy but even the most optimists have been wary about guessing the price of the Leica-powered phones. The vanilla model should be available for around Rs 60,000 looking at the competition, but with the 13 Pro, we are not sure how premium the company is planning to go.

