Xiaomi Could Be Working On A New Sub-Brand Phone Lineup For Techies

Xiaomi is reportedly going to bring a new sub-brand to the market that will offer smartphones for tech enthusiasts. Xiaomi already has multiple sub-brands, so bringing another does sound unlikely, but a new report quoting sources suggests otherwise.

Xiaomi wants to focus on the tech enthusiasts with a mid-range smartphone priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000, as mentioned in a report by The Mobile Indian. The report does not suggest any names for this sub-brand, but it hints that Xiaomi could bring back the A series in a new avatar. It also says that Xiaomi could bring the phones with Snapdragon 765G and the Snapdragon 778 chipsets, based on their price ranges.

It would be premature to talk about this lineup for now, especially since Xiaomi has not shared any official details about the supposed model. This segment is definitely at the top of focus for brands these days. In fact, a recent industry report has talked about the increase in average selling price of smartphones in India, going up from Rs 10,000 to well over Rs 15,000 in 2022.

One can attribute this increase to multiple factors, but the most important one is that you hardly get a decent phone in the sub Rs 12,000 bracket these days.

So, it seems people are willing to shell out a few more grand to buy a capable phone that will last them for a few years. OnePlus has the Nord lineup starting from Rs 18,000 in the market, and it is possible Xiaomi sees itself bringing another option for consumers in this segment.

Focusing on techies means that Xiaomi will have to work through the needs of this consumer, and software experience is going to be crucial to its success.

