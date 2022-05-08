Xiaomi Could Be Working On ‘Pro Max’ Flagship Smartphone Of Its Own In 2022

Xiaomi is taking its Apple-inspired decisions to another level. According to new reports, the company could soon have a Pro Max flagship model in the market. And chances are the smartphone will be making its way before the end of this year. It is likely to feature a larger screen, giving more impetus to the Max term in the moniker.

Xiaomi could use this smartphone to show its supposed partnership with Leica for camera, which is likely to excite buyers. Going higher up the price band requires the company to polish its software and a larger phone will also require a bigger battery to support the form factor and its performance.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Max should ideally sit above the current Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphone. Considering the timeline mentioned in the leak, Xiaomi could use the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset for this device. It could have the same 50-megapixel triple rear camera module, or tweak it to pack a bigger sensor. Xiaomi 12 Pro Max could actually be the first smartphone from the company to get the 200W fast charging speeds it has showcased in the past.

So, when you put all these things into a package, the Xiaomi 12 Pro Max smartphone might prove to be strong challenger to the likes of Samsung, Google and even Apple for that matter. And knowing how Xiaomi operates, its Pro Max smartphone could be priced much lower than what you would pay for the Samsung Galaxy Ultra or the Apple iPhone Pro Max variant in the market.

We are hoping to hear more about this Xiaomi flagship smartphone, and to see whether it actually makes it to the market this year itself.

Because if it does, chances are Xiaomi will also have to count OnePlus among its challengers, as the latter is reportedly working on its first-ever Ultra variant as part of the OnePlus 10 series.

Either way, it would be good to have more premium devices in the market, which makes the competition fiercer.

