Xiaomi Global VP Manu Jain Quits; Read His 'GoodBye' Letter

Xiaomi Global Vice-President Manu Kumar Jain has decided to move on from the Xiaomi Group, as confirmed with his letter on day. Manu Jain has been a big part of Xiaomi’s success in India since its debut back in 2014 as he helped the company climb up the market ladder to become the no.1 smartphone brand for the longest time.

Here’s the full letter from Manu Jain

Change is the only constant in life.

Advertisement

In 2013, after having co-founded and grown Jabong, I stumbled upon Xiaomi and its

unique philosophy of ‘Innovation for everyone’. It resonated a lot with me.

I joined the Xiaomi Group in 2014 to start its India journey. The first few years were full of ups & downs. We started as a one-person start-up, working from a small little office. We were the smallest amongst the hundreds of smartphone brands, that too with limited resources and no prior relevant industry experience. But due to the efforts of a fantastic team, we were able to build one of the most loved brands in the country.

There are several things which I am proud of but there are few which have my heart:

. Within three years, Xiaomi became the No. 1 smartphone brand in India, that too without spending any advertising money

• It was an incredible moment when Mr. Tata decided to support us and invested in the company

• The proudest moment for me was meeting Hon. Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi ji and

Advertisement

being a small catalyst in the Make-in-India revolution. Soon 100% of our smartphones & smart TVs were being Made-in-India

•The proudest moment for me was meeting Hon. Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi ji and being a small catalyst in the Make-in-India revolution. Soon 100% of our smartphones & smart TVs were being Made-in-India

Our expanding scale of operations helped generate more than 50,000 jobs in India

After building a strong team and business, I wished to help other markets with our learnings. With this intention, I moved abroad ~1.5 years ago (in July 2021), and subsequently joined the Xiaomi International team. I am proud of the strong India leadership team that continues to work independently and tirelessly to enable millions of Indians with the latest technology.

Advertisement

After nine years, I am moving on from the Xiaomi Group. I feel confident that now is the right time, as we have strong leadership teams across the world. I wish the Xiaomi teams globally all the best and hope they achieve even greater success.

These last nine years were truly phenomenal and I will forever cherish the love and support I have received from fans, partners, team members and friends. I am lucky to have experienced something so special that it makes saying this goodbye very hard. I will forever carry a piece of Xiaomi within my heart.

Advertisement

Over the next few months, I will take some time-off, before taking up my next professional challenge. I am a builder at heart and would love to build something new, ideally in a new industry. I am proud of having been a small part of the ever growing startup community, twice. I hope to return to it with another fulfilling challenge.

Nothing is impossible if people with the right intent come together. If you have interesting ideas that can empower millions, I would love to talk.

Advertisement

Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen!

Manu Jain left his role as the head of India division in 2022 to work with the company’s global team based out of Dubai. Xiaomi has been facing intense scrutiny from the Indian government over its business practices, and even questioned Jain for the same last year. Xiaomi has already revamped its management in India, with multiple executives handling the affairs for the company since Jain left his position.

Read all the Latest Tech News here