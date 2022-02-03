Xiaomi Has ‘Good News’ For These 10 Redmi And Mi Smartphone Users

Xiaomi has launched the latest version of its MIUI Android skin— MIUI 13 and it has some good news for users of newer Xiaomi or Redmi phones. The company has announced the smartphones that will get updated to the latest software in Q1 2022, a list that includes 10 smartphones ranging from the ultra-premium Mi 11 Ultra, to budget smartphone Redmi Note 10 Prime. The new software version from the China-based brand comes with new features like a live wallpaper, a new sidebar menu, better RAM and storage optimisation, and much more.

According to Xiaomi’s roadmap for MIUI 13 rollout in India, the company said that 10 of its smartphones in India will get the latest MIUI 13 update in Q1 2022. Let us take a look at what all smartphones in India are to get the latest software version from the China-based brand. Before we tell you, it is important to note here that as of now, Xiaomi has only laid out its plans for Q1 2022 in India, with the plan for later this year coming soon, the company says.

In the first quarter of Q1 2022, 10 Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 13:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Mi 11X Pro Xiaomi 11T Pro Mi 11X Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Mi 11 Lite Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 Redmi Note 10 Prime

With MIUI 13, Xiaomi smartphones will get a new optimised file storage system that will increase the read and write speed of files stored in your Xiaomi smartphones after 3 years. The company is calling this “Liquid Storage." The new RAM optimisation in MIUI 13, called “Atomized Memory," will increase the background process efficiency by 40 percent on Xiaomi smartphones. There is a new Processor Priority Optimisation feature that will allow automated CPU and GPU allocation while running tasks that require either of the two chips. Further there is a new Smart Balance feature that will increase the battery life on Xiaomi smartphones by up to 10 percent.

MIUI 13 will also bring new widgets to Xiaomi smartphones, along with a new sidebar for quick access to settings and tools. With new widgets, Xiaomi users will be able to personalise their smartphones further according to their needs and usage in the App Vault or on the home screen. The Sidebar, on the other hand, is another efficiency tool that will allow Xiaomi smartphone users to access up to 10 of their favourite apps and tools in floating windows with just a swipe - something similar to the sidebar that we have seen on Samsung smartphones.

