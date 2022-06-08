Xiaomi India Announces “Level Up” Sale For Xiaomi and Redmi Laptops: All Deals And Offers

Xiaomi has announced a new “Level Up" sale on its laptops that brings a range of offers and deals on both Xiaomi and Redmi branded laptops.

During the sale, Xiaomi laptop buyers will be able avail discounts on products like the Mi NoteBook range, and the RedmiBook range of laptops. The sale is active across Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon, and all offline partners. The ten-day “Level Up" sale begins today, and will go on till June 17, Xiaomi has said. Let us take a look at some of the best offers during Xiaomi’s Level Up sale.

During the sale, buyers can avail up to Rs 7,000 off on the price of Xiaomi laptops. The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Ultra with Intel Core i5 CPU is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 57,999 for the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant (a Rs 2,000 discount from Rs 59,999 sticker price), and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is beingn sold at a price of Rs 59,999, as against the Rs 65,499 sticker price.

Further, the Mi NoteBook Pro with Intel Core i5 is being sold at a price of Rs 55,999 for the 8GB RAM variant (a Rs 1,000 discount), and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is being sold at a price of Rs 57,999, a Rs 3,500 discount over its Rs 61,499 sticker price.

The RedmiBook with Intel Core i3 CPU is available at a Rs 6,000 discount for both 512GB storage and 256GB storage variant. The former is priced at Rs 35,999 during the sale, while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 32,999 during the Xiaomi “Level Up" sale. The RedmiBook Pro with Intel Core i5 CPU and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 42,999, a Rs 7,000 discount over its sticker price of Rs 49,999.

Apart from the discounted price, Xiaomi is also offering additional discount of up to Rs 4,500 for HDFC Bank card holders, and the company also has a no-cost EMI option in place across all e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

