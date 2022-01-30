Xiaomi India Unveils New App to Help Users Book Repairs, Check Warranty at Home

Xiaomi has announced the launch of Xiaomi Service Plus, a one-stop app to address all service & support requirements of its customers. The company explains the Xiaomi Service Plus app offers a range of services such as device repair, live chat assistance, price quotations, and others. The app may be highly useful amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that forces people to stay indoors from time to time. The app is available on Google Play, though it will likely come pre-loaded on future Xiaomi phones. Non-Xiaomi smartphone users will also find it useful to check the warranty on devices like TVs, TWS earbuds, and more.

In a press note, Xiaomi explains, the “Xiaomi Service Plus has been crafted for the brand to continue a strong relationship with the customer after they have purchased a product." The app will let users book demos and the installation of all Xiaomi devices. It can also be used to locate the nearest service centre for outreach services. Users can view spare part prices as well as view the warranty information of their purchased devices. The app will further let users check the status of their service requests.

Speaking more over the development, Muralikrishnan B, chief operating officer at Xiaomi India said, “The launch of the Xiaomi Service Plus app is a testimony to our commitment to providing seamless support and after-sale services to every single customer for speedy redressal and solution delivery. Keeping in mind the growing need to receive at-home services, Xiaomi Service Plus aims to address every customer’s service request from the comfort of their home with just a few clicks."

The Xiaomi Service Plus app will also be available to download on Getapps - Xiaomi’s own app store. It is supported by Xiaomi India’s roughly 2000 service centres across the country. At the time of writing this article, the app is not available on Google Play to download.

