Xiaomi Introduces 'Live Video Support' In India: All Details

Xiaomi India has announced that the company is adopting a more comprehensive approach to customer service by introducing live video support for its users. With support in up to 11 languages, including English and Hindi, the support service is valid for the brand’s smart TVs, robot vacuum cleaners, and even smart water purifiers.

According to Xiaomi, the service is being introduced to ensure that customers can get their queries and problems solved quickly, from the comfort of their preferred location.

To use the service, users will need to head to Xiaomi India Online portal and register a request. Xiaomi’s customer support representative will contact the customer on the phone, understand the problem, obtain more context and then proceed to share a video call link. Upon inspection, if the problem remains unresolved, Xiaomi will send a representative to your place for free if your product is under manufacturer’s warranty.

Additionally, Xiaomi also offers the services listed below:

1. Multi-lingual Support - Customers are addressed through voice, chat and email in 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, etc.

2. Pre-sale Support - Before any customer buys a product, the company now provides consultations to help people make informed decisions.

3. 24*7 AI Bot - Available 24*7, 365 days, the bot functions in both Hindi and English to assist people with all sorts of queries and help they might need.

4. Xiaomi Service+ app - From the warranty information of their owned devices to booking repairs and beyond.

5. 700+ Workforce - Xiaomi India’s large workforce ensures that the company’s large customer base is well catered to. The brand also regularly conducts training sessions to help its employees upskill.

Commenting on the development, Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India said, “We have always focused our energies and efforts towards building long-lasting consumer relationships and offering innovative, digital-first customer support services. With the launch of ‘Live video support,’ we want to provide our consumers with an instant solution that offers a seamless experience and does not disrupt their everyday life. For us at Xiaomi India, customer satisfaction and safety are of utmost importance, and we will continue to innovate and offer them the best-in-class service experience".

