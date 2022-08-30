With the announcement of the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series, Xiaomi India today added a new range of TVs to become a part of their already big TV presence in India. Xiaomi says that the new Smart TV X Series slots in between their 5A and 5X Series, with more premium offerings like the Q1 and OLED TVs on sale as well.

The new Smart TV X Series comes in three sizes - 43", 50" and 55" and features a new Patchwall 4 UI with support for YouTube integration and changes that allow the content to be displayed more intuitively on the home screen. The new Patchwall 4 UI will be rolled out to other Xiaomi TVs as well. In addition to 75+ free live channels and Universal Search across 30+ OTT platforms, PatchWall 4 comes with IMDb ratings for every movie.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series Price and Availability

The price for the smaller Smart TV X 43" variant is kept at Rs 28,999, with the bigger options - Smart TV X 50" and Smart TV X 55" coming in at Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively. As for the availibility, Xiaomi says you can purchase the new TVs from mi.com, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series Specifications

Audio is often subjected to neglect when it comes to mid-range TVs but Xiaomi is claiming to solve this by offering 30-watt speakers on all three models. In addition, the TVs also carry the support for DTS Virtual X and Dolby Atmos (through HDMI pass-through only).

When it comes to the display technology, all three TVs support Reality Flow MEMC, Xiaomi’s tweaked Vivid Picture Engine, Wide Colour Gamut, 94% DCPI-3 color gamut, HLG and HDR 10. The resolution stays 4K across the board.

The Bluetooth TV remote supports the Google Assistant considering Xiaomi Smart TV X Series is based on the Android TV 10 platform.

During the briefing conducted by Xiaomi, it was also confirmed that the Smart TV X Series does not come with any ‘real’ gamer-friendly features. There is no support for technologies like VRR. However, the maximum refresh rate stands at 60 fps and gamers can expect 5 m/s response time and Auto Low Latency Mode or ALLM, which isn’t bad for playing console games.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series features a quad core A55 CPU, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and I/O including two USB A ports, 3 HDMI (eARC x 1), ethernet port, 3.5mm audio jack and optical out for audio.

What is the difference between Xiaomi Smart TV X Series and Smart TV 5X Series?

Xiaomi says that it considers the 5X Series to be the more “pro" out of the two, with Smart TV 5X Series carrying the support for native Dolby Atmos and design choices including metal (5X) Vs plastic (X) feet for the TVs. Now, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series does feature a metallic bezel less design for enhanced immersion.

