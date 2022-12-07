Xiaomi Mi 10 Series to Receive MIUI 14 Update: All Details

The Xiaomi 13 series launch conference was supposed to take place last week, during which the company planned to unveil MIUI 14. However, the conference has been postponed and a new date has not yet been announced.

Despite the postponed conference, key details about the devices continue to come out in the open, and now, as per a report by GizmoChina, a Xiaomi spokesperson confirmed that certain old Xiaomi models will get the upcoming MIUI 14.

Xiaomi’s System Software Department head, Zhang Guoquan, confirmed the release of the MIUI 14 upgrade for the Mi 10 series on November 28 while replying to a Weibo comment. Guoquan did not specify if all Mi 10 series smartphones will get the MIUI 14 update, or only a select few.

Advertisement

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Series includes five phones—Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10 Lite Zoom, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Ultra. Initially, only the Mi 10 Ultra was shipped with MIUI 12, while the rest of the models shipped with MIUI 11 out of the box. Guoqan’s comments on Weibo point towards only the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro receving the update.

With the exception of the Mi 10 Ultra, GizmoChina reports that the MIUI 14 upgrade would be the third major update for the Mi 10 series. However, the phones won’t receive Android 13 because they don’t come under the most current update policy introduced for newer models.

Read all the Latest Tech News here