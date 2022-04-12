Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G Gets A Massive Price Cut: Here's How Much It Costs Now

Xiaomi has announced a price cut for the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro in India. The Snapdragon 888-powered flagship from last year is now available at a significantly lower price than its launch price. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is now priced at Rs 29,999 in India, as against its Rs 47,999 launch price. The smartphone was on sale in India at Rs 39,999 till the price-cut. The Mi 11X Pro 5G is available for purchase on mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, and other retail outlets. The Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and buyers can avail a Rs 5,000 additional exchange discount during the 8th edition of Xiaomi India’s Mi Fan Festival.

Mi 11X Pro Price And Offers

The Mi 11X Pro 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 now for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. The new price will kick in place during the 8th edition of Mi Fan Festival sale. Buyers of the smartphone can also avail an extra Rs 5,000 discount on exchanging their old smartphones. The Mi 11X Pro 5G can be purchased on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and more.

Mi 11X Pro 5G Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G also comes with a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W Fast Charging.

The Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi 11X Pro 5G comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.

