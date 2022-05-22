Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Launch Date Announced: What To Expect

Xiaomi is ready to launch its next-gen Mi Band 7 smart band in the market on May 24. The popular fitness wearable this year is likely to feature a bigger display, while the rest of the features remain identical to the Mi Smart Band 6 launched in 2021.

Mi Band 7 will make its debut in China, and as per the yearly tradition, Xiaomi will take it to different markets in the weeks following up to the launch. The company has even shared a photo of the Mi Band 7 on Weibo this week, giving us a good look at the new fitness wearable from the brand.

As per the image shared, Mi Band 7 is expected to feature a 1.62-inch AMOLED display, which is marginally bigger than the 1.56-inch screen on the Mi Smart Band 6 last year. Ever since the launch of Mi Band 4, Xiaomi has been looking to increase the display size, allowing users to get more details on the screen of the Mi Band itself. But Mi Band and its popularly is not just owed to its design, and price.

The company has managed to pack in a set of features that keeps the regular user satisfied. And its performance to price ratio is also quite commendable, something which has made the Mi Band a popular brand ever since its origin in the segment.

Mi Band 7 is expected to be no different, with a slew of health sensors offered, which includes heart-rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, menstrual tracker, and multiple fitness/sports modes for different purposes.

Mi Band has its charging unit built into the module that can be detached from the band for charging. We are hoping Xiaomi has found another way to fit the battery charging port, to keep the design evolution going.

These incremental changes are unlikely to push the price of the Mi Band 7 this year, but looking at the market situation and higher price of raw materials, Xiaomi might have to change its position this time.

Since the launch date is just a few days away, we are eager to see if Xiaomi plays it safe with the Mi Band 7 or promises something more for the consumers this year.

