Xiaomi Mi Band 7 With Bigger AMOLED Display, More Fitness Modes Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has been announced this week, and the popular fitness band now sports a bigger screen, offers more features, and improved fitness modes for the user. Mi Band 7 now also supports the Always-On-Display feature which is exciting in the budget segment. It also promises longer battery life, which will be put to test by many. Generally, Mi Bands have sold in millions over the years, and looking at the Mi Band 7 makes us believe the product will sell in abundance.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Price And Availability

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has been launched in China, priced at CNY 239 (Rs 2,777 approx). Xiaomi also has an NFC variant that costs CNY 270 (Rs 3,137 approx) and let people may contactless payment via Alipay in the home market. Expect Xiaomi to bring the Mi Band 7 to India and other countries in the coming months.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Specifications

So what has Xiaomi done to improve the Mi Band 7 this year? For starters, Mi Band 7 now gets a bigger 1.62-inch AMOLED display which gives you more details on notifications. Xiaomi seems to have redesigned the band itself to make the screen more effective and resourceful. Mi Band 7 also comes with Always-On-Display which is hard to find in the budget range. It offers 120 fitness/sport modes for tracking and monitoring.

In terms of sensors for health tracking, Mi Band 7 gets a blood oxygen system, which alerts the user when the SpO2 level drops below 90 per cent. It also has a heart-rate tracker as well.

Xiaomi claims Mi Band 7 can offer a battery life of up to 15 days and 9 days with heavy usage, which is decent with the features equipped on the fitness band.

