Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Android Tablet India Launch Teased, Could Be Priced Affordably

Xiaomi Mi Pad tablet could be announced for India very soon.
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Android tablet launched few months back, and now it could be coming to India in the coming weeks as per a new teaser from the brand.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: March 29, 2022, 17:32 IST

Xiaomi India is set to add another product to its lineup in the country very soon. The company is about to launch the Mi Pad 5 Android tablet in the market. Xiaomi has shared a teaser on Tuesday which says, “Let’s tab" which is another way to say that its tablet will be launching in India.

The company’s official teaser website with a countdown that is seemingly going to end 2 days and 18 hours from now. But considering you have April 1 within that timeframe, it is possible Xiaomi could have an April’s Fool prank also up its sleeves.

We are hoping it’s not a prank and the Mi Pad 5 actually makes its way to the country.

Xiaomi has been replying to users on social media, giving them assurance that the supposed Mi Pad 5 tablet will be launched in the country at an affordable price tag.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 launched a few months back and promises to be an intriguing mid-range tablet for consumers. It is powered by Snapdragon 860 chipset with 6GB RAM and offers up to 256GB storage. Mi Pad 5 gets an 11-inch WQHD+ resolution display with support for 120Hz refresh rate.

The tablet carries a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. Mi Pad 5 has quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, which makes it useful for watching movies on the go. Xiaomi is powering the Mi Pad 5 with the MIUI for Pad software and it packs an 8720mAh battery for long backup.

The countdown shared by Xiaomi could also mean the company will share more details, including the Mi Pad 5 launch date for India.

first published: March 29, 2022, 17:32 IST