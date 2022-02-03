Xiaomi MIUI 13 Launched: All New Features Coming To Xiaomi Smartphones

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has lauched the latest version of its Android skin MIUI 13. The new Xiaomi software comes with several new features like live wallpapers, a new sidebar menu for quick access, better RAM optimisation, an improved battery optimisation tool, and more. Xiaomi has also laid out its roadmap for MIUI 13 rollout, where the company said that 10 of its smartphones in India will get the latest MIUI 13 update in Q1 2022. Let us take a look at all the new features coming to Xiaomi smartphones with MIUI 13, and what all smartphones in India are to get the latest software version from the China-based brand.

Optimised Storage, RAM, CPU, And Battery

With MIUI 13, Xiaomi smartphones will get a new optimised file storage system that will increase the read and write speed of files stored in your Xiaomi smartphones after 3 years. This, the company is calling “Liquid Storage." The new RAM optimisation in MIUI 13, called “Atomized Memory," will increased the background process efficiency by 40 percent on Xiaomi smartphones. There is a new Processor Priority Optimisation feature that will allow automated CPU and GPU allocation while running tasks that require either of the two chips. Further there is a new Smart Balance feature that will increase the battery life on Xiaomi smartphones by up to 10 percent.

New Widgets And Side Bar Menu

MIUI 13 will also bring new widgets to Xiaomi smartphones, along with a new sidebar for quick access to settings and tools. With new widgets, Xiaomi users will be able to personalise their smartphones further according to their needs and usage in the App Vault or on the home screen. MIUI 13 comes with support for different size widgets that include 2×1, 2×2, 2×3, 4×2, and 4×4 size options.

The Sidebar, on the other hand, is another efficiency tool that will allow Xiaomi smartphone users to access all their favourite apps and tools in floating windows with just a swipe - something similar to the sidebar that we have seen on Samsung smartphones. This, according to the company, will enhance multitasking on Xiaomi devices. Users can put up to 10 apps on the sidebar at once.

Other Features

Apart from the abovementioned features, MIUI 13 will also bring new live wallpapers that the company is calling “Super Wallpapers," a new Mind Maps feature in the Notes app, a Game Space that is a sort of a gaming mode with a control center for an enhacned gaming experience, and a new control centre for the whole UI.

What Devices Are Getting MIUI 13 In India?

As of now, Xiaomi has only laid out its plans for Q1 2022 in India. In the first quarter of Q1 2022, 10 Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 13. These are - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11 Lite, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 10, and the Redmi Note 10 Prime.

