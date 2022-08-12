Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Launched To Give Galaxy Z Fold 4 Some Much-Needed Competition: Price, Specs And More

Just a day after Samsung’s big Galaxy Unpacked event, where the South Korean manufacturer launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Xiaomi has also unveiled its latest foldable, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which comes as a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has only been launched in China as of now, and it is not known if the smartphone will be launched in other markets including India.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Prices And Availability

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has been launched at a price of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs 1,06,400) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There is a 512GB storage variant of the Mix Fold 2 that is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,18,300), and the top-spec variant with 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage is priced at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs 1,42,000). It is not know if or when the smartphone will be launched in other markets including India.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 6.56-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the outside. On the inside, the smartphone has an 8-inch 2K+ Eco2 display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a Leica-branded triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, given its specifications, is a direct competitor to the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, it is not known if the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be launched in other markets apart from China. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series has been a successful product across the world, but lacks tough competition as it is one of the only fully-flegded foldables in the market. If Xiaomi decides to bring the Mix Fold 2 to other markets, it will give the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 some much needed competition in global markets.

