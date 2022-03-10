Xiaomi Redmi 10 Series India Launch Date Confirmed: All You Need To Know

Xiaomi just launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India, and the company is already gearing up for another launch this month. In fact, the brand is bringing its budget Redmi 10 series to the country on March 17 as per the official details shared.

The company’s teaser says Redmi 10 is coming. Launching on March 17. The invite also teases some of the aspects of the device like camera, display, big battery and Snapdragon getting a mention as well.

The phone’s layout also shows us a notch which means that Redmi is going to launch a new Redmi 10 model for the Indian market. And going by the design change, we assume it could use the Snapdragon 680 chipset since it is built on a 6nm process.

We still don’t the exact details of the smartphone Redmi is launching in India next week. But slight hints like fast charging, more battery and ultra-fast storage means, Redmi 10 could get 18W fast charging for a 5000mAh battery, and support UFS 2.2 storage maybe.

Other details from the teaser worth interpreting are a texture back panel and a triple rear camera setup which is led by a 50-megapixel sensor, along with a depth and AI sensor.

The global variant of Redmi 10 comes with a 90Hz display, powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, includes a 50-megapixel quad rear camera module, and offers a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Budget phones have become quite competent over the past few years, and that has translated into a higher starting price. The chipset shortage hasn’t helped matters, and the current global economic situation could further push the price level.

Keeping all these things in mind, we expect the Redmi 10 smartphone to launch in India for around Rs 10,999 which is likely to get you the 4GB RAM base variant.

