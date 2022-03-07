Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Review: Reliable Phone For Your Daily Use

Xiaomi has played the price card really well over the years with its Redmi Note series. Each iteration improves on its predecessor, without really pinching your wallet. The Redmi Note 11 is the latest in its line of mid-range phones that promises quality, value and performance, the three ingredients that a buyer demands for their money.

The new Redmi Note phone borrows the EVOL design, packs hardware that gets the job done. The one thing that has changed with the Redmi Note series is the price. So, does the new Redmi Note 11 tick all the boxes for a user? We tried out the device for over a week and here’s our review.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Design

Redmi Note 11 picks up the EVOL design language from the Redmi Note 10 series, with a sprinkling of glitter if I may add. The overall body dimensions make it easy to use with one hand, and the flat edges give you a comfortable grip, without making the size feel unwieldy.

The phone weighs 179 grams and you feel the lightness in the hand every time you hold it. The refined nature and design is an understated part of this device for us.

Having said that, the glitter back panel is glossy and a fingerprint magnet, so if you are not a fan of the shiny stuff like me, better to pick other colours options. The screen has a clean layout, which provides you with more in terms of the screen to body ratio.

The only gripe we have with the Redmi Note 11 is that the design hasn’t changed much from the last version, which some people might not like.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Display

While the design is safe on the Redmi Note 11, the display is anything but that. You get an AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution at 1080 pixels and also offers smooth scrolling thanks to 90Hz refresh rate. The display features a punch hole at the top, and the side bezels have been trimmed to give you more viewing real estate.

The brightness and colours delivered by the AMOLED panel will keep you happy, and even the outdoor visibility of the display is good, thanks to the 1000 nits of peak brightness. The screen also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, which is always good to have and makes sure the display doesn’t get scratches easily.

The overall screen quality of the Redmi Note 11 impressed us, we didn’t find anything troubling about the panel, and watching videos on the display was pleasant and exciting at the same time.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Performance

Smartphones at the end of the day are computing machines, and to prove those credentials performance is the best way to gauge its value. Redmi Note 11 uses the Snapdragon 680 chipset which only supports 4G networks. It seems the dual-pronged strategy of a 4G and a 5G device has its advantages.

Xiaomi has been able to pack more features on the 4G variant. The hardware is not the best in the segment but for a daily rider, Redmi Note 11 handles most tasks efficiently without ringing any alarm bells. You get it with 4GB or 6GB RAM options, while the storage options available are 64GB and 128GB. The device also gives you the option to extend the RAM virtually.

We got the 6GB RAM variant to review, and our experience was fairly satisfying as a whole, giving us a good idea about what this device can or cannot do.

So, if your usage is confined to watching videos, surfing the web, checking out social media apps constantly, and doing other sundry tasks, this device will keep you going.

But the Redmi Note 11 is definitely not a gaming-centric phone. Make no mistake, you can play games, and even the most hardware-intensive ones, but you will have to lower the graphics quality to get reliable performance out of the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Camera

The cameras on the Redmi Note 11 give you the run of the mill stuff that we’ve come to expect of phones in this category. You have a quad rear camera setup that offers a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor.

The main camera is capable of clicking decent photos in daylight but does have a few issues with capturing details in low light conditions. The ultra-wide-angle sensor gives you images in different perspectives but as we have come to see, the images aren’t giving you a lot of details and lack the sharpness to produce such quality. The tertiary sensors of 2-megapixel each seem to be making up the numbers.

The same is the case with the 13-megapixel selfie camera on the front which gives you images with strong details and some level of image processing clearing up the face.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Battery

Redmi Note 11 has a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging speed via the USB Type C interface. Redmi Note phones have generally provided endurance and this model is no different.

We used it extensively for gaming, browsing the web, social media activity all day and watching videos every now and then. After all this, Redmi Note 11 gave us well over a day’s backup, which is quite good. And having 33W fast charging means the battery is up and running in less than an hour.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Verdict

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is the ideal smartphone for most users. You get a quality AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the performance is reliable for daily use, and you won’t have much to complain about in that regard. Yes, the chipset used on this device isn’t the best in its segment, especially for gaming at an optimum level, but this phone was never meant to focus on that aspect.

The cameras are also good enough to click photos and let you share them on social media. The battery life is good as well. It is easy to see that Xiaomi has found a soft spot for the vanilla Redmi Note model, and doesn’t want to change much when it doesn’t need fixing.

