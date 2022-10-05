Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With AMOLED Display And GPS Launched: Price, Features

Xiaomi didn’t just launch new smartphones at its October 4 event this week, it also introduced its first Pro Smart Band model. The Smart Band 7 Pro clearly shows the Mi Band lineup has grown up and become a giant on your wrist. Xiaomi is bringing the Smart Band 7 Pro to the global markets after it made its debut in China in July.

The Smart Band 7 Pro has an AMOLED display which includes the Always-On-Display feature and built-in GPS which helps with seamless navigation.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Price

Advertisement

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is priced at EUR 99 (Rs 8,100 approx) and you get it in black and white colours. The strap options are much brighter.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Features

The Smart Band 7 Pro features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a pixel density of 326ppi. You can get the screen to light up thanks to the Always-On-Display feature. Xiaomi has built the Smart Band 7 Pro using a metal frame. It supports 110+ sports modes and other health-centric features like SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, heart rate sensor and more.

Advertisement

Alexa is the default voice assistant on the wearable, which can be used to control smart devices as well. It has a 5ATM water resistance rating and GPS that is compatible with GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and QZSS. Xiaomi claims the Smart Band 7 Pro can last up to 12 days on a single charge.

Like the Xiaomi 12T series phones launched this week, we expect Xiaomi to bring the Smart Band 7 Pro to more countries, including India in the coming weeks. Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Pad tablet at the event, which is already available in India for a starting price of Rs 14,999.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here