Xiaomi Smart Band 7 With Always-On Display Comes To Global Markets: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi is bringing the Smart Band 7 to the global market this week, and the latest fitness band from the company gets a bigger display and more improved fitness features. As you might know, the Smart Band 7 now supports the Always-On-Display feature which is exciting to see in the budget segment. It also promises a longer battery life of two weeks with all its features on board.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Price

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 price in markets across Europe has been set at EUR 59.99 (Rs 4,920 approx). But the company is offering the product at a special price of EUR 49.99 (Rs 4,100 approx) as part of the early bird offer. Smart Band 7 could make its debut in the Indian market in the coming weeks, and expect the device to cost around R 3,999 in the country.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Specifications

Smart Band 7 features a 1.62-inch AMOLED display, the biggest on the smart band from Xiaomi. which gives you more details on notifications. Xiaomi has redesigned the band to make the screen more effective and resourceful. Smart Band 7 also comes with Always-On-Display which is hard to find in the budget range. It offers 120 fitness/sport modes for tracking and monitoring.

Smart Band 7 has a plethora of fitness-centric sensors like the blood oxygen monitoring system, which alerts the user when the SpO2 level drops below 90 per cent. It also has a heart-rate tracker as well.

Xiaomi claims Mi Band 7 can offer a battery life of up to 15 days and 9 days with heavy usage, which is decent with the features equipped on the fitness band.

Xiaomi Smart Band 6 prices in India have come down, which means that the Smart Band 7 launch is around the corner.

