Xiaomi TV Stick 4K First Impressions: Smart Upgrade For Your Regular TV?

Xiaomi has launched its Xiaomi TV Stick 4K streaming device this month in India which goes up against the preferred Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Realme 4K Smart Stick in the market. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K looks to be the better choice with its price of Rs 4,999. Even though Amazon has priced the Fire TV Stick 4K at Rs 5,999 you often get it for a discounted price. But the main difference lies in the ecosystem powering the devices.

Xiaomi is using the standard Android TV platform, while Amazon has its own Fire TV OS that is built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). We have been using the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K for the past few days, and here’s what it offers in terms of features and performance for the price.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K - What’s In The Box

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K box includes the microUSB cable with an adapter to power the device. You also have an HDMI extender just in case the TV fits tight on the wall. There is the Xiaomi Smart Remote and the TV Stick 4K unit.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K - How It Works

You have to connect the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K to the TV using the bundled adapter on the TV’s HDMI port. Now turn on the TV and change the source to the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K. You will be greeted with a welcome screen, asking you to sign in with the Google ID (Android TV requisites). Now pair the bundled remote with the TV to make it your default control device for the TV.

Having Android TV means you have the full repository of Google Play Store apps, which is always an appealing point. In addition to that you have the built-in Chromecast and faster Android updates for the TV.

The bundled remote gives you Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar quick access buttons along with the Google Assistant shortcut, which is Google’s voice assistant rival to Amazon’s Alexa.

4K is supported on select platforms on their premium plans but the few hours we have spent using the 4K Stick the performance has been fluid and the apps start up quickly. Xiaomi has its PatchWall UI powering the device which lets you have all the OTT apps on the main screen. It also supports customisations which comes in handy based on your preferences. We’ll put the device through further tests and share more details in the full review very soon.

