Xiaomi has quietly launched the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K that runs on Android TV 11 out-of-the-box. The new device will compete against the Amazon Fire TV stick and Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, which offer a similar smart viewing experience and carry a similar price tag. The primary aim of the device is to convert old LCDs into Smart TVs via the HDMI port. Users with newer 4K TVs can also use the device in case they want to use Google software instead of the proprietary operating system. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K succeeds the Mi TV Stick that was launched in India and other markets last year. The new device drops the Mi branding as the company is trying to make its products more recognisable with plain Xiaomi branding across categories.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K features a glossy black and matte black dual-tone finish with the Xiaomi branding at the top. The pre-bundled remote features a matte black colour with a Netflix hotkey. As the name suggests the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K supports ultra-HD resolution and has 8GB of storage capacity. We also get Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for an enhanced sound and viewing experience. Since it runs on Android TV 11, users can enjoy a host of Google services and download Android apps via the Play Store. The remote also has a dedicated Assistant button to activate voice control.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is powered by quad-core Cortex-A35 with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. Connectivity options on the device include dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and a micro-USB port for charging. The streaming device measures 106.8×29.4×15.4mm and weighs 42.8 grams. It appears users can also switch Xiaomi proprietary skin PatchWall if they are not happy with the Android 11 interface.

Lastly, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K costs EUR 39.99 (roughly Rs 3,400) for the global markets. Its India-specific availability details remain unclear.

