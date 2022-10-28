Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 12 Series With 210W Fast Charging And 200MP Camera: All Details

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 12 Series in China, which includes the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. There is also a Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition featuring 210W fast charging.

Notably, all three devices provide the same Mediatek Dimensity 1080 processor, with the exception of the Redmi 12 5G, which swaps the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 for Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset.

Redmi Note 12 series price and availability

The Redmi Note 12 series is up for pre-order in China, with sales slated to begin on November 13, 2022. The price for the vanilla Redmi 12 5G starts at 1,199 Yuan( approx Rs 13,670) for the 4GB+128GB varaint and goes all the way up to 1,699 Yuan for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Price for the Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at 1,699 Yuan (about Rs 19,300) for the 6GB+128GB version, 1,799 Yuan (around Rs 20,500) for the 8GB+128GB varaint, 1,999 Yuan (about Rs 23,000) for the 8GB+256GB model, and 2,199 Yuan (approximately Rs 25,000) for the high-end 12GB+256GB model.

The price of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is 2199 Yuan (about Rs 25,000) for the 8GB+256GB variant and 2399 Yuan for the 12GB+256GB model (approx Rs 27,000).

Redmi Note 12 series specifications

Redmi Note 12 5G: Being the entry level device of the series, the Redmi Note 12 gets a 6.67-inch OLED panel with lesser peak brightness compared to its more expensive siblings, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, a 48-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and flanked by an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It comes in two variants - 4GB+128GB and 8+256GB. Unlike the ‘Pro’ phones, the vanilla 12 gets a 33W fast charging support to top up its 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition: Apart from the headlining 210W fast charging that Xiaomi claims to charge its 4,300 mAh battery in under nine minutes, the phone gets the new Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chipset that allows the phone to house a 200-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 16-megapixel selfie shooter and 2-megapixel macro camera. It only comes in one variant featuring 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB storage with UFS 2.2.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+: The phone is akin to the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Editon with a couple of differences. Instead of the 210W fast charging, the Redmi 12 Pro+ features 120W charging but a larger 5,000 mAh battery. It comes in two varaints - 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB.

Redmi Note 12 Pro: The non-plus variant of the series offers similar specs to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, albeit with slower 67W charging and offers a 50-megapixel camera instead of the 200-megapixel unit that the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ offer. The phone is available in four variants - 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB.

