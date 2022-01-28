Xiaomi Users In India Get Xiaomi Service+ App For Customer Support And Service: All Details

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is very popular in the Indian market. The company dominates the Indian market with many offerings in the budget segment, and its offerings go all the way up to ultra-premium flagships like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Now, to cater to the wide user base that the company enjoys in India, Xiaomi has launched a new app called Xiaomi Service+ that allows users to register complaints and get service and support from Xiaomi in India. With the Xiaomi Service+ app, customers will be able to get their phones repaired, or get assistance on live chat. They can even get price quotations for a product that they are planning to purchase. Let us take a look at what is the Xiaomi Service+ app and what it offers to users and Xiaomi customers.

The Xiaomi Service+ app is available on the Google Play store and works in co-ordination with the company’s service centers in India. The company announced the launch of the app on its Twitter on Thursday, January 27. The company refers to the Xiaomi Service+ app as a “one-stop solution for service requests with round the clock customer support." The app will help Xiaomi users check warranty information for their Xiaomi devices, locate nearby service centres, and find out prices of spare parts.

Using the Xiaomi Service+ app is also easy. Users can download the app and add their devices under a “My Devices" tab along with the date of purchase. Users can add products ranging from smartphones to Mi Beard Trimmer, Mi TVs, Mi AirPOP Mask, a USB cable, and more. Users can also access a “My Requests" tab to access tokens for repairs and installations. Xiaomi Service+ is now available for download on the Google Play Store for Android smartphones.

