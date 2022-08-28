Xiaomi Will Bring Its Next Ultra Smartphone To More Countries

Xiaomi launched its 12S Ultra smartphone with Leica cameras earlier, but the company limited its availability to China. Now, Lei Jun, Founder and CEO, Xiaomi has confirmed that the next Ultra smartphone from the brand will be coming to more countries, which is definitely going to have India on the list.

This is Xiaomi’s first high-end phone to launch after its partnership with Leica was announced a few months back. And the company did not disappoint us with its features and camera chops. While Xiaomi has confirmed taking its flagship phones to other markets, we still don’t have an exact timeline for its launch.

Xiaomi has played it smart with its premium devices over the years and took its sweet time to enter the segment with the Mi 11 Ultra in multiple markets. Before that, Xiaomi generally focused on the mid-range segment with its smartphones, gradually building consumers’ appetite for something better.

We got a chance to experience the Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone and its camera tech recently. The resulting images from the Leica-powered shooters were quite impressive, and the overall look and feel of the device is also flagship-grade to say the least.

XIAOMI 12S ULTRA SPECIFICATIONS

Xiaomi 12S Ultra gets a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display that supports WQHD resolution with a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. But all the excitement about this device is in the camera department.

The triple rear camera setup includes a massive 1-inch 50.3-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel periscope lens. Leica has been entrusted with multiple tweaks for the camera and its lenses. Even though it is a flagship phone, Xiaomi has limited the charging speed to 67W for this model.

