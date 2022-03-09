Xiaomi’s 2022 Flagship Smartphones Are Launching On This Date

Xiaomi is slowly building its lineup of products for 2022, and now it is time for the new flagship smartphones from the company. Xiaomi 12 series is going to make its way to the world on March 15 and we are excited to see what the new Xiaomi high-end phones offer this year for consumers.

As we have come to expect, Xiaomi could announce the vanilla Xiaomi 12, along with the Xiaomi 12X and the Xiaomi 12 Pro model.

Do we also get the Xiaomi 12 Ultra at this event or for a later date? We’ll have to wait for another week to see if that happens.

Xiaomi 12 series launch will be broadcasted from China for the entire world, and it starts at 8 PM (China time) on March 15. You can catch the live stream of the event on multiple platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Xiaomi’s website as well.

Xiaomi is likely to opt for the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for the Xiaomi 12 series. It will be the second in line to ditch the Mi branding, and just have Xiaomi as part of the product name, something we’ve already seen with the Xiaomi 11X series last year.

The company is expected to bump up the cameras and the charging capability on the phones. It is likely that Xiaomi 12 series gets a primary rear camera with a 150-megapixel sensor or higher.

And speaking of charging, the brand has been touting its fast-speed technology for quite some time now, and we are hoping that Xiaomi 12 series is the first ones to adopt them for the market.

And once the global launch is announced, Xiaomi will start laying the groundwork for the phones to launch in India, where it has become the leading brand in the smartphone segment.

