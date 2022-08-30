The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 range is the newest addition to Xiaomi’s NoteBook line-up, featuring 14" 120 Hz displays, Intel’s 12th generation CPUs, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and more. Xiaomi claims that the laptops use Aerospace Grade 6 aluminum and CNC precision cuts to achieve a great fit and finish.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and NoteBook Pro 120 Price and Availability in India

The brand new Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G costs Rs 74,999 in India, while the Xiaomi Pro 120 costs Rs 69,999 and both laptop versions will be available for purchase on Mi Home, Amazon and Mi.com starting on September 20, 2022.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and NoteBook Pro 120 Specifications

The 12th generation Intel Core i5-12450H CPUs, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 5200 mhz, and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSDs power the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series notebooks. Unlike the Xiaomi Pro 120G, the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 has an Intel UHD Graphics GPU instead of the Nvidia GeForce MX550.

Display being the highlight of the laptop impresses with 120Hz refresh rate on both 120 and 120G laptops. The 14" panel comes with a 2.5K resolution, having an aspect ratio of 16:10, 100% sRGB Wide Colour Gamut and DC Dimming and low blue light emission.

The connectivity options are decent too, with support for Dual band 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2. The I/O consists of one Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2, one Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1, one HDMI 2.0, and one 3.5mm audio jack.

The battery is sizeable at 56Wh, with support for 100W fast-charge (charger include in-box). Xiaomi claims that the laptop can go from zero to 50% in 35 minutes.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and NoteBook Pro 120 Design

As a whole, the design is quite reminiscent of the recent Apple MacBooks but Xiaomi has done a great job by using Aerospace grade Series 6 aluminum for solid fit and finish across both the 120 and 120G laptops. The laptops measure 15.9mm at the thickest point and weigh only 1.4 kilograms, just 200 grams more than Apple’s New MacBook Air with the M2 chip.

