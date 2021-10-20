Xiaomi's Upcoming Redmi K50 Pro+ Smartphone May Pack in Snapdragon 898, 108-MP Camera

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its K-series of smartphones, at least that’s what the leaks indicate. The leaked specs for the Redmi K50 Pro+ have now emerged online and indicate that the device may soon be officially available in China.The leaks offered by a Weibo post imply that the upcoming Redmi K50 Pro+ will boast of a 5,000mAh battery and will draw power from the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor. The smartphone could also incorporate a 108MP lens that could either be a telescopic zoom camera or a periscope camera.

It is however important to take into consideration that all of this information has been depicted by leaks only. Xiaomi has not formally approved the unveiling of the Redmi K50 Pro+ or with any of these hardware specifications. The company is expected to roll out a few official details as the launch date inches closer. The leaked images also indicate that the Redmi K50 Pro+ could sport a flexible display with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, which hints that it will be an AMOLED display. Now, this doesn’t come as a surprise for a high-end phone.

A leak by Digital Chat Station on Weibo hints that Xiaomi is manufacturing a new smartphone that highlights a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD plus resolution. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor and could be embedded with a 50MP primary camera. This smartphone is also expected to feature IP68 protection along with stereo speakers.

The Redmi K50 Pro+ is possibly the premium most version of the anticipated Redmi K50 series. The portfolio of smartphones is also assumed to include the Redmi K50 and the Redmi K50 Pro smartphones. Another fresh leak also indicated that Xiaomi is mulling to roll out a new Snapdragon 870 powered device. The device could also be included in the Redmi K50 series of phones.

