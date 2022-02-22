Yamaha Launches 6 New Wireless Headphones with Adaptive Technologies in India

Yamaha Music India launched a range of wireless headphones in India today. The company claims the headphones “intelligently adapt and respond to listeners and their environment." The new models include three over-ear wireless headphones Yamaha YH-L700, Yamaha YH-E700A, and Yamaha YH-E500A. There are three neckband-style wireless earphones as well - Yamaha EP-E70A, Yamaha EP-E50A and Yamaha EP-E30A. All Yamaha headphones will be available online on Amazon, Yamaha Music store and Bajaao.com.

Yamaha YH-L700A Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

The Yamaha YH-L700A Over-Ear Headphones feature distinct square-shaped ear muffs and a black finish. These wireless headphones have advanced active noise cancellation, 3D Sound Field with head tracking, and aptX Adaptive codec support to offer an enhanced listening experience. We also get in-line controls to make phone calls, activate Siri/Google Assistants, and control your music. The over-ear headphones offer 34 hours of battery life. These are available to purchase for Rs 43,300 in India.

Yamaha YH-E700A Wireless Headphones

The YH-E700A feature a more chunky design with round-shaped earmuffs. Available in a white finish, the over-ear wireless headphones resemble Yamaha YH-L700A, but these don’t get head tracking capabilities for a more enhanced listening experience. Other features include ANC, ambient sound modes, Bluetooth 5, and aptX codec support. There’s also support for a “listening optimiser" that “optimises the sound in real-time". Customers can buy them for Rs 29,900.

Yamaha YH-E500A Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

The Yamaha YH-E500A feature a more traditional round-shaped design and pack features like active noise cancellation. Users can also activate Ambient sound mode to be aware of their surroundings while listening to music. The company promises a music playback time of 38 hours (with ANC enabled), and the headphones cost Rs 14,800.

Yamaha EP-E70A, EP-E50A and EP-E30A Wireless Earphones

All Yamaha EP-E70A, EP-E50A and EP-E30A wireless earphones feature a neckband-style design, but of course, with differences in features.

The Yamaha EP-E70A lead the pack with features like Listening Optimiser, Advanced ANC, ambient sound, Bluetooth 5 with aptX Adaptive, and 18-hour battery life.

The Yamaha EP-E50A get ANC, Ambient sound, listening care, Bluetooth 5 with aptX-HD, and Google Assistant/ Siri support. The Yamaha EP-E30A Wireless Earphones offer Listening care, Bluetooth 5, and 14 hours of battery. Their price in India is set at Rs 23,600, Rs 12,400, and Rs 12,400, respectively.

