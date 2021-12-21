Year Ender 2021: Here’s What Indians Did on Instagram And Facebook Throughout 2021

Meta (erstwhile Facebook) recently revealed its annual “Year in review" list to share the top trending topics on social media platforms Facebook and Twitter throughout 2021. In a press note, Meta said that the “Year-in-Review" list reflects the themes that define the top keywords for the year. It said that For 2021, COVID and health, Sports, and an assortment of Cultural moments and topics captured the minds of Indians across Facebook and Instagram. The list also comes with a section of what was trending on Reels, the short-videos on Instagram. Let us take a look:

1. >COVID and Health - Like other platforms, Instagram and Facebook were of great help during the devastating second wave in April-May this year. Meta said that “Prayer," “Oxygen," and “Hospital" were the top trending topics within the COVID-19 and health theme. This, Meta said, was because “India grappled with the second wave of Covid and people reached out to each other for support on our platforms." These terms later graduated to various “Vaccine" and “Vaccination" related topics as people scrambled to get vaccinated. “Flaxseed" also emerged as a trend within COVID and Health topics, as people shared and discussed its health benefits.

2. >Sports - Despite the devastating COVID-19 impact, 2021 was also the year many sports events made a comeback. Indians showed a keen interest in “Tokyo Olympics," since we got our highest-ever medals tally in Tokyo earlier this year. “Gold Medal " was also a key topic of discussion as Neeraj Chopra got India the first Olympic Gold Medal in over 13 years. “Tokyo Olympics," “Paralympics Games," “Gold Medal," “ICC World Test Championship," and “Women’s One Day Interational Cricket" were some of the top trends in sports.

3. >Cultural Moments and Topics - Under this category, “Garba" emerged as the top trend. Further, with the release of the movie “Shershaah" around Independence Day, “Captain Vikram Batra" also emerged as one of the top trend, with “Jewelry" and “Cryptocurrency" emerging as topics of interest, a reflection of India’s traditional and modern outlook.

4. >Trending on Reels - on Reels, the short-form videos on Instagram, Indian songs were among some of the most popular. Further, several trends like Bachpan Ka Pyaar, which is a lip sync and dance trend, Baarish Ki Jaaye, which is a trending involving Remix and an AR effect, and Lut Gaye (feat. Emraan Hashmi), which is a lip sync trend were some of the trends from India that took over Reels this year. Following is a full list of trends on Instagram and Facebook from India:

>Covid and health

Prayer

Oxygen

Vaccine

Hospital

Flaxseed

>Sports

Gold medal

Tokyo Olympics

ICC World Test Championship

Women’s One Day International cricket

Paralympic Games

>Cultural moments

Garba

Captain Vikram Batra

Independence Day

Jewellery

Cryptocurrency

>Some of the top songs on Reels (last 90 days)

Raataan Lambiyan (From “Shershaah"), by Tanishk Bagchi

love nwantiti (feat. Dj Yo! & AX’EL) [Remix], by CKay

Tu Milta Hai Mujhe, by Raj Barman

Terre Pyaar Mein, by Himesh Reshammiya

Naam Tera, by Ndee Kundu

>Some of the top trends on Reels

Raataan Lambiyan (From “Shershaah") (lip sync trend)

Iphone Lock Screen (AR effect trend)

Bachpan Ka Pyaar (lip sync & dance trend)

Baarish Ki Jaaye (Remix & AR trend)

Lut Gaye (feat. Emraan Hashmi) (lip sync trend)

>Some of the top AR effects used

redglitch by @ccssiano

Party Lights by @dhfdz_

Red Rose by @maf._.a07

Maple by @vieryvito

AL1 Soften@rahmamqf

