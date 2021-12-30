Year Ender 2021: Most Anticipated Smartphones From Apple, Samsung, And More Coming In 2022

2021 is almost over and with 2022 approaching, we have another year of exciting technology coming our way in the next couple of days. Of course, we will see a new Apple iPhone in 2022, along with Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S-series and many other sought-after launches from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, and more. With the year now wrapping up, let us take a look at some of the most anticipated launches that are waiting for us as the calendar flips.

1. >Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was rumoured to launch this year on multiple occasions, but the smartphone never made it to the market. The “toned-down" version of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series is now said to be launched in the next couple of weeks at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and will come with a 120Hz display. Renders of the smartphone show a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21, with several colour options, same as the predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

2. >Samsung Galaxy S22 Series - Another highly anticipated Samsung launch, like every year, is the Samsung Galaxy S-series of flagship smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is also said to be launched in early 2022 and will come with many improvements over the predecessor. While not much is known about the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been in the news a lot. The smartphone is said to come with a differntly-shaped camera module, and may even have an S-pen slot, like the Samsung Galaxy Note series, which is said to have been discontinued by the South Korean giant. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also rumoured to be named as the Samsung Galaxy S22 “Note," as it will come with an in-built slot for the S-Pen.

3. >OnePlus 10 Series - Like Samsung’s Galaxy S series of flagship smartphones, OnePlus’ flagships are also much anticipated smartphones every year. The OnePlus 10 Pro has been in the news quite a bit, hinting at a new design from the brand. The OnePlus 10 Pro is rumoured to come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. With Oppo and OnePlus’ merger, it will be interesting to see what changes in OnePlus smartphones with the next flagship, both in terms of software and hardware.

4. >iPhone 14 - Arguably the most hyped smartphone launch of every year, the iPhone 14 series will be no different in 2022. With rumours already starting to come in, the next generation of iPhone is said to finally let go of the notch in favour of a hole-punch cut out. The iPhone 14 series will possibly be powered by Apple‘s A16 Bionic chip (unconfirmed name), and is said to come with up to 2TB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and more improvements. Rumours also suggest that Apple will put a high refresh rate displays across the range, and it won’t be limited to just the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, as with the iPhone 13 series.

5. >iPhone SE 3 - Apple last year brought an affordable iPhone SE (2020) in order to give users a more affordable entry point. In 2022, the Cupertino-based giant is said to bring its third “affordable" iPhone, the iPhone SE 3, which will be based on the iPhone XR. The smartphone will come with 5G connectivity and may be powered by this year’s Apple A15 Bionic chipset.

6. >Xiaomi 12 Series - The Xiaomi 12 Series that was launched in China earlier this week is also said to be launched in India and other markets. The Xiaomi 12 series includes the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, while the Xiaomi 12X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. All the three smartphones come with triple rear cameras and other flagship-level specifications like 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and more.

7. >Pixel 6A - With the success of the Pixel 6 and Google’s in-house tensor chip, the Mountain View, California-based giant is said to bank on the success to launch a toned-down version of the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 6A next year. There isn’t much known about the Pixel 6A as of now, but rumours suggest it will also be powered by Google’s Tensor chip and will have the AI capabilities that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are equipped with.

8. >Realme GT 2 Series - Another highly anticipated launch from a BBK Electronics-backed brand, the Realme GT 2 series is said to come early next year. Both the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro have been confirmed by the company and are said to be the most “feature-rich" smartphones from the brand so far. The Realme GT 2 Pro‘s images also hint at a new design language from the Chinese manufacturer.

