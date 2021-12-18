Year Ender 2021: Top Features Twitter Announced Throughout 2021 And What They Do

Micro-blogging site Twitter had an active year in 2021. The company got a new CEO after founder Jack Dorssey stepped down from the role, and the micro-blogging website brought many features, improvements, and fixes in order to make the experience of tweeting more pleasing and intuitive. In 2021, Twitter launched a bunch of new features like Tip Jar, Spaces, Birdwatch, and more. In this article, we will look at some of the best features Twitter launched for its users in 2021:

>1. Birdwatch - The micro-blogging site Twitter launched the Birdwatch community to empower people on Twitter to collaboratively add helpful information to tweets that may be misleading. People in the pilot program are able to publicly offer helpful context on tweets that are believed to contain misleading information.

>2. Improved Prompts - Last year, Twitter launched prompts that encourage people to pause and reconsider a potentially harmful or offensive reply before pressing send. This year, the company made improvements to these prompts, including the ability to consider the relationship between the author and the replier, and how often they interact. It also brought improvements to its technology, in order to accurately detect strong language.

>3. Blue Tick Verification Made a Comeback - In 2021, Twitter brought back its verification procedure that puts a blue tick on prominent profiles. The micro-blogging site rolled out a new verification application procedure and began reviewing public applications once again for providing the blue tick.

>4. Improved Media Crop - Till earlier this year, there were thousands of complaints about how Twitter automatically crops media files like photos and does not show the main content in the cropped preview on people’s feed. This year, the company finally listened and started posting images in an uncropped manner on people’s timeline. If a tweet contains only one image, it will not be cropped automatically.

>5. Improved Labels - Twitter also redesigned and made the misinformation labels more easy to read. The company says that the new labels help people know easily when a Tweet contains potential misinformation. The labels appear with colour-coded backgrounds, making them much more visible in the feed while giving people a way to quickly parse the information from visual cues.

>6. Safety Mode - The micro-blogging site brought a Safety Mode this year that reduces the prevalence and visibility of harmful remarks. Safety Mode, according to Twitter, temporarily auto-blocks accounts that respond to your tweets with potentially harmful language or those who send repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions.

>7. Tip Jar - One of the most interesting feature for users, Twitter Tip Jar allows users to tip their favourite influencers and fellow Twitter users. Twitter takes no cut, and payments are facilitated through third party services like PayPal, Patreon, Razorpay and more. People can choose to add Tips to their profile through their account settings.

>8. Spaces Events - Ticketed Spaces is also Twitter’s way of allowing users to host events and come as a way of allowing users to support creators on Twitter. Ticketed Spaces allow creators to earn a share of revenue from tickets purchased by audiences to attend exclusive spaces.

>9. Super Follow - Super Follow is a way for people to pay their favourite creators and twitter users on a monthly basis for exclusive content. This feature gives Twitter creators the opportunity to earn monthly revenue by sharing tweets meant for paying subscribers.

