Year Ender 2021: Top Phones Under Rs 25,000 from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme and More

Smartphone brands continue to upgrade their mid-budget smartphones with loads of eye-catching features to gain an edge over the market. 2021, particularly saw several praiseworthy smartphones under Rs 25,000 from brands Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, and more. Some of these phones even support 5G connectivity to keep future-ready whenever the option rolls out in India to customers. If you’re wondering which smartphones in this segment excelled this year, here’s a list.

Before we proceed, readers must remember that there’s no particular order for this list. The prices of some phones mentioned here may also vary on e-commerce websites given year-ender sales.

>OnePlus Nord CE 5G: OnePlus’ Nord series is particularly noteworthy for the specs it offers at under the Rs 25,000-mark. This year, we saw the launch of the ‘core edition’ in the Nord lineup sporting a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G also gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, and the triple camera setup on the back houses a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Its price in India starts at Rs 24,999. (>Review)

>iQoo Z3 5G: If you’re looking for a smartphone under Rs 20,000, then iQoo Z3 5G is a good option to consider. It sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD display and carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU under the hood. The triple camera setup on the back houses a 64-megapixel primary camera that we found to be good during our review. However, its build quality may disappoint some users. It carries a starting price tag of Rs 19,999.

>Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: On paper, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with all flagship features like 108-megapixel primary camera, 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display, and 5,000mAh battery with a 30W TurboPower fast charging support. Most importantly, the company also promises bloatware-free Android 11 that is again a good addition. The chipset performance is also notable, and users can enjoy several titles with minor stutters. However, its poor low-light camera performance is something to keep in mind. Its price in India starts at Rs 21,499.

>Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G: Xiaomi launched a slew of impressive phones in 2021, but the Mi 10i was easily the trendsetter. It was among the first mid-budget phones in the country to carry a 108-megapixel primary camera and a large 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone also offers an all-day-long battery with a 4,820mAh battery unit that supports 33W fast charging. Its price in India starts at Rs 21,999. (>Review)

>Realme X7 5G: Similar to Xioami, Realme has also been busy trying to gain an edge over the market. It even introduced its Dizo brand to offer budget devices. But its X-series saw notable launches - one being the Realme X7 5G. We get a decent, light body that sports a 6.4-inch screen. The battery performance is also reliable, but the triple-camera performance is just average. Overall, this MediaTek Dimensity 800U-powered smartphone is a value for money device. Its price in India starts at Rs 19,999.

>Honorary mention: Other phones that also offered a decent performance in 2021 include Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, iQoo Z5, and Samsung Galaxy F62.

