Year Ender 2021: Top Smartphones of 2021 Under Rs 40,000 From OnePlus, Xiaomi and More

2021 was a great year for mid-budget smartphones as we continue to see more features coming to this segment, leaving premium above Rs 50,000-segment practically pointless. This segment comprises smartphones that offer good cameras, a great battery life, vivid displays, and decent audio - features that everyday customers mainly care about. Additionally, most of these smartphones now support 5G to keep Indian customers ready for the connectivity options whenever it rolls out. Take a look at these top phones under Rs 40,000 in India that particularly wowed customers and us in 2021.

Before we proceed, readers must note that there’s no particular order for this list, and some of the devices featured here are based on reviews by our present and former colleagues. The prices of some phones mentioned here may also vary on e-commerce websites.

>OnePlus 9R: OnePlus smartphones remain a top choice in the mid-budget segment in India. The company revived its flagship killer status after launching the OnePlus 9R for the Indian market earlier this year. In terms of features, we get all the top goodies like 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, and 48-megapixel triple rear cameras. If your priority is cameras, you’ll get decent photos in all conditions. Its price in India starts at Rs 39,999. (>Review)

>Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: When it comes to retaining the ‘flagship killer’ status, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro could be the OnePlus 9R’s biggest competitor in India. On paper, it gets all the top features such as a 6.67-inch Full-HD AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate screen, and most importantly Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. We also get a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, and the 4,520mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. Overall, the phone ticks all the boxes that it promises. Its price in India starts at Rs 39,999, but you may get a discount at this point.

>iQoo 7 Legend: Another smartphone in this segment with a Snapdragon 888 SoC is the iQOO 7 Legend - priced similar to the OnePlus 9R and Mi 11X Pro. The phone features a vibrant AMOLED screen, and the telephoto and the macro cameras deliver a good performance. If you value speakers on smartphones, the iQOO 7 Legend will not leave you disappointed. However, the iQoo 7 Legend lacks an IP rating, so be careful when it is raining outside.

>Realme 8 5G: It is the most affordable Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone on this list. As expected, the smartphone runs smoothly without any stutters, and we get great battery life. Another notable feature is the presence of the 3.5mm audio jack, a rarity among mid-budget and budget smartphones. However, like other Realme phones, the Realme GT 5G continues to carry bloatware. It’s priced at Rs 37,999 in India.

>Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: It is the most affordable smartphone on the list that offers decent performance but features a brilliant design. The phone carries a large 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, though its sleek and light body makes it very easy to operate. We also get the Snapdragon 778 SoC that is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 870, but it gets the work done without any complaints. The photos may appear a bit exposed but if you like high saturations among your photos, the Galaxy M52 5G delivers a decent performance. Its top model costs Rs 31,999 but it keeps getting discounts frequently, so do keep that in mind. (>Review)

