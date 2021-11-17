Apple earlier this year launched the iPhone 13 series that included the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13, as with every iPhone series, is deemed too expensive for many people to purchase, especially in India. Thank god for some early deals and discounts, the iPhone 13 is currently available for an effective price of Rs 55,900, as against its Rs 79,900 sticker price. This is a significant Rs 24,000 price-cut on the latest vanilla iPhone, if the buyer avails all discounts at once. Let us take a look.

Apple’s official reseller in India, iStore has announced a Rs 18,000 exchange offer on the smartphone where buyers can exchange their old smartphones for a Rs 18,000 discount. Further, there is an HDFC Bank cashback of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 13 series, which brings the effective price of a Rs 79,900 iPhone 13 to Rs 55,900. Similarly, this offer brings the effective price of the iPhone 13 Mini down to Rs 45,900. With this offer, the iPhone 13 Mini is available at an effective price of Rs 96,900 as against the Rs 1,19,900 sticker price. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, is available at an effective price of Rs 1,06,900 as against the Rs 1,29,900 sticker price.

The iPhone 13 series was launched by the Cupertino-based giant back in September this year. The iPhone 13 series comes wtih Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, along with a 120Hz display on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 series comes with new features like a Cinematic mode for video recording, larger cameras, and other new improvements.

