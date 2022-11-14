You Can Now Buy The Google Pixel 7 For Less Than Rs 40,000; Check Offers Here

If you couldn’t buy the Google Pixel 7 at launch in India, there’s good news. Flipkart is currently bundling bank and exchange offers to bring the effective net price under Rs 40,000.

The Pixel 7 was launched in October last month for a price of Rs 59,999 on Flipkart. Google has launched a mainline Pixel flagship after three years in India. At launch, the phone was available for roughly Rs 50,000 after an HDFC instant cashback discount, but the launch period offer was later discontinued.

To buy the Google Pixel 7 for under Rs 40,000, you must fulfil a couple of requirements to bring the cost down. Firstly, you will need a credit or debit card from HDFC bank, and secondly, you need to trade-in your current phone for Flipkart’s exchange offer.

Flipkart is offering a flat Rs 7,000 discount if you pay using an HDFC bank credit card or debit card, which brings the price down to Rs 52,999. Additionally, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 19,000 for your old smartphone if you avail exchange, bringing the effective net price to less than Rs 35,000. The trade-in value of your current phone will be decided based on physical cosmetic condition, model and warranty status.

Flipkart is also offering a flat Rs 10,000 discount on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, so, it too, is available for a discounted price.

Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the new Google Tensor G2 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone has a dual rear camera setup that houses a primary 50-megapixel shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The Pixel 7 comes with an 11-megapixel ultrawide selfie camera.

