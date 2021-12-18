You Can Now Embed Instagram Profiles To Websites and Reply To Comments With Reels

Meta-owned Instagram is getting a new feature that will allow users to embed a miniature version of their profiles on other websites. The new Profile Embed functionality was launched in order to allow users to showcase their profile and Instagram content on third-party websites. Apart from this, Instagram has also brought a new Playback feature for Instagram Stories and Reels Visual Replies that let users respond to comments with new Reels.

The new Instagram Profile Embed feature was announced by Instagram chief Adam Mosseri in a Twitter post. He said that now, apart from the ability to embed singular posts and videos, users will also be able to embed a miniature versions of their profiles with the new feature. The feature will allow people to get a sneak-peak into your profile and is available only in the US for now. It is said to help creators, brands, and other businesses to highlight their Instagram pages on third-party websites. The feature will also be helpful for those who run websites, as it will make it easier to highlight Instagram profiles, if the content demands.

Mosseri also announced the two other features - Reels Visual Replies and Playback feature for Instagram Stories. Both these features have been previously rumoured to be coming to the Meta-owned photo sharing platform.

The Reels Visual Reply feature can be used by creators to interact with their audience in a new and more direct, intuitive way. The feature lets Instagram users respond to comments on their Reels, with a new Reel.

The Stories Playback feature, on the other hand, allows users to replay a curated selection of their Stories shared throughout the year. The feature offers a recap of the 10 favourite Stories posted by the user in 2021

