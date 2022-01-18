You Can Now Record Twitter Spaces And Download Them For Listening Later: Here’s How

Twitter Spaces are audio-only chat groups from the micro-blogging platform that allow users to host discussions online, and allow their followers to join-in and listen. For those listening, Spaces have, for the past year in existence, proved to be very informative, as they get insights on topics they care about from experts and influencers in the field. Spaces equips creators to host discussions to amplify their content and engage an audience beyond the photos or videos that they were already able to share before Spaces.

Now, Twitter has brought Spaces recording as a way for users to keep the conversation saved even after a space has ended. Recording Spaces also ensures that listeners don’t miss out on anything - be it tech related news or content from their favourite creators in other categories - in case they join a discussion later on. Listeners have the option to tune into their favourite creator or influencer’s Spaces when it’s most convenient for them. The new feature brings a new “Play Recording" button on any Spaces Card in the timeline to play back the recorded Spaces. Recorded Spaces are available for public playback for 30 days after the Space has ended. Let us take a look at how to record and access recorded Twitter Spaces in a step-by-step guide:

When creating a Twitter Space, users need to toggle on ‘Record Space’. While recording, a logo will appear at the top to indicate that the Space is being recorded Only those with speaker privileges will be recorded in a Spaces recording Once the recorded Space ends, the Host will see a link to share the Space recording out via a Tweet Prior to sharing it out, hosts will have the option to select where it starts with an ‘Edit Start Time’ option, which allows them to cut out any dead air time that might occur at the beginning of a Space. To playback a Spaces recording, users simply need to click on the ‘Play Recording’ button on any Spaces Card in your timeline Hosts will have the ability to download the Space in the ‘data’ folder of their Data download. They can also ‘Delete Recording’ of recorded Spaces at any time.

Twitter says its rules and guidelines apply to all Spaces. As with live Spaces, Twitter will retain audio copies of all recorded Spaces for 30 to 120 days after they’ve ended to be reviewed for violations of the Twitter Rules. Reports of Spaces are reviewed by a separate, dedicated team so that the service can take action quickly.

