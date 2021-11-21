You May Be Able to Charge Apple iPhone 14 With an Android Phone Charger

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 14 series rumours are already surfacing online, months before its expected September launch. According to a report by Apple tracker iDrop, the iPhone 14 Pro will finally add a USB Type-C over the Lightning port for charging and data transfer. Apple started rolling out USB-C chargers following the launch of the iPhone 12 series, but the smartphones (including the newer-gen iPhone 13 series) retain the proprietary Lightning port. Although Apple did manage to extend the newer iPhone’s fast-charging capabilities to 25W, its smartphones are yet to gain an edge over fast-charging technology that is being championed by Chinese rivals Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and more.

The publication learned of the development through “several sources familiar with the matter, who wish to remain anonymous." However, it appears that Apple’s adoption of the USB Type-C port for iPhone 14 Pro concerns data transfer more than charging speeds. The company introduced ProRes video recording mode on the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max that take more memory even for a minute-long file. Hence, to allow quick transfers, Apple is reportedly planning to use the more common USB-Type C port on iPhone 14 Pro. If the rumour is accurate, Apple uses the same technology on iPhone 14 Pro Max, but its availability on the regular models is unclear.

Details related to the leak are still bleak, but it seems quite plausible as Apple recently revived several ports on its latest M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered MacBooks Pro 14 and 16. The addition of old ports like the SD card reader was done to help creators move data between devices seamlessly. Apple has also been adding USB Type-C ports to its iPad lineup since last year. This year’s iPad models such as iPad mini 6 and M1-powered iPad Pro (both variants) come with a USB Type-C port with decent fast charging support.

