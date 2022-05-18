You Might Not Get A 5G Smartphone For Under Rs 10,000 In India Anytime Soon

If you have been hanging to hopes that a 5G smartphone will launch in India for under Rs 10,000 then we suggest you look at increasing your budget. As you might have seen, the prices of smartphones have gone up, so much that you need to spend upwards of Rs 15,000 to get a quality device that satisfies with its performance and camera capability.

Yes, they do support 5G networks (for whenever the connectivity service is available), but at the cost of removing other features.

For instance, you can buy a 5G smartphone without an AMOLED display, and probably less number of cameras at the back. Some might even take a hit on the performance level of the device by relying on average hardware. However, picking a 4G smartphone in 2022 is nothing to be ashamed of, especially when the feature set looks far more appealing than its 5G counterparts.

Coming back to the whole pipedream of an affordable 5G smartphone, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. The technology is still expensive, and unless there is a mass 5G rollout in the next 12 months, the so-called democratisation of a 5G device is going to take longer than envisaged.

Add to that, you have the global chip shortage, rising prices of the raw materials and other external factors that force companies to hike the phone prices every few months nowadays.

The average selling price of a smartphone in India has gone up according to multiple research studies this year, which is hardly surprising. When people are forced to spend upwards of Rs 15,000 to buy a quality device, the range is obviously going to go up.

So, keeping all these things in mind, buying a 5G phone for under Rs 10,000 in India is probably not going to happen, at least till the end of this year.

